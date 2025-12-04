Etihad launches three weekly flights to Kazan

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways today launched its inaugural flight to Kazan, establishing a direct link between one of Russia's fastest-growing cities and Abu Dhabi.

The new route, operating three times weekly, brings these two dynamic destinations within easy reach, with a flight time of just over five hours.

Flight EY839 touched down at Kazan International Airport this afternoon, greeted with a ceremonial welcome, marking the start of a new travel corridor for business and leisure travellers.

Operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the service is perfectly timed for weekend escapes or extended holidays.

"We're delighted to welcome guests from Kazan to discover Abu Dhabi, a city that beautifully blends Emirati heritage with contemporary innovation," said Natalia Goryunova, Country Manager Russia at Etihad Airways.

"Through our Abu Dhabi hub, passengers can enjoy seamless connections to Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the GCC region, and Australia, opening up exceptional travel opportunities across Etihad's global network. Whether exploring Abu Dhabi's cultural landmarks, pristine beaches, and thriving dining scene, or connecting onwards to destinations throughout our network, this flight opens up a world of possibilities for travellers in both directions."