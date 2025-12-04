Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Milken Institute

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute, on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit 2025, hosted in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed opportunities to foster cooperation and advance strategic collaboration across priority sectors, emphasising the importance of building impactful partnerships, enhancing the role of capital in supporting sustainable development, driving innovation and accelerating economic growth across the region.

Discussions also highlighted the need to strengthen effective collaboration models between the public and private sectors, and expand cross-border partnerships, reaffirming Abu Dhabi as a global platform for economic and investment dialogue, as well as as a hub for initiatives that deliver practical solutions to global challenges, particularly in sustainable investment, advanced technology, healthcare and climate action.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

The Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit 2025 convenes leading policymakers, investors and global stakeholders, serving as a strategic platform for exchanging insights and forging high-impact partnerships that advance inclusive economic development and promote long-term stability and growth across the Middle East and Africa Region.