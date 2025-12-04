UAE expresses solidarity with Peru, conveys condolences over victims of landslide

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Peru over the landslide in the Ucayali Region of the Peruvian Amazon, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Peru over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.