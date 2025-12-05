Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews Knowledge Fund’s strategic plans to advance Dubai's education sector

DUBAI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, visited the Dubai Schools – Al Khawaneej campus to review measures aimed at further enhancing Dubai’s standing as an education hub and the Knowledge Fund Establishment’s strategic plans for advancing the emirate’s education sector. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also toured classrooms during the visit, observing students as they focused their attention on their lessons.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai is constantly striving to advance its pioneering educational system, always placing people at the heart of its priorities. His Highness said that this approach is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who prioritised investment in education and human capital as a cornerstone of the emirate’s comprehensive development model.

This vision is reflected in diverse world-class projects that strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for education and knowledge while aiming for a place among the world’s top ten cities in education quality, in line with the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Inspired by His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, we are advancing the educational system in Dubai – not merely keeping pace with the future but shaping it. Strengthening identity and values whilst meeting future aspirations, this system represents an incubator for tomorrow’s leaders and innovation pioneers while also serving as a platform for moulding an Emirati generation aware of its national responsibilities and equipped with the skills to be globally competitive.”

His Highness added, “The public-private partnership model for Dubai Schools reinforces our vision that developing human capital outweighs infrastructure targets. Quality education that empowers our children contributes to building a society and economy defined by knowledge and creativity. This is possible thanks to an exceptional educational system that achieves the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.”

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee; and Ahmad AbdulKarim Julfar, Chairman of the Board, Knowledge Fund Establishment, and member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, gave a presentation showcasing the entity’s achievements in supporting the growth of Dubai’s education sector. His presentation focused on building an integrated educational system aligned with the leadership’s vision and the targets of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

Al Awar provided a detailed overview of the Dubai Schools model, which comprises three campuses in Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej, and Al Barsha. Promoting high-quality education, integrating academic excellence with national values and world-class future skills development, this pioneering model has set high benchmarks for the future of the education sector in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the investment trajectory of the Dubai Schools initiative, which reflects exceptional growth and strategic commitment to the education sector. Total investment grew from AED62 million in 2021 to AED1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach AED4 billion by 2033.

The Knowledge Fund Establishment revealed performance indicators reflecting the system’s success. The total students intake across 410 classrooms equipped with advanced technologies stood at 10,496, with 4,515 students currently enrolled across three campuses, benefiting from 97 educational, sports, and recreational amenities.

Student numbers witnessed remarkable growth, surging from 1,200 in 2021 to 4,515 in 2025, with the figure expected to reach 15,000 by 2033, underscoring the community’s confidence in the system. The exceptional re-enrolment rate of 99 percent also goes to reflect institutional excellence and high parental satisfaction.

Dubai Schools exemplifies successful integration between the public and private sectors in supporting education. Leading national institutions have contributed to tuition fee sponsorship initiatives, providing quality educational opportunities for various segments of society. Supporting partners include Dubai Islamic Bank, DAMAC, Emirates Islamic Bank, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Emaar, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Essa Al Ghurair Group, DP World, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Basketball, and Dar Al Ber Society.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai Schools represents a fundamental pillar in the emirate’s educational landscape, combining academic leadership, national identity, and institutional innovation. Managed through a strategic partnership between the Knowledge Fund Establishment and the private sector, the system embodies the leadership’s vision in shaping future generations capable of competing globally and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global knowledge and innovation hub.