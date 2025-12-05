UAE, Montenegro launch Montenegro Executive Leadership Programme

DUBAI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The governments of the UAE and Montenegro have launched the “Montenegro Executive Leadership Programme”, as part of the bilateral cooperation in government modernisation. The initiative aims to build and enhance the leadership capacities of 23 government officials by equipping them with experience, tools, and a global perspective to tackle challenges and lead transformation in their respective fields.

The programme serves as an advanced platform for exchanging government expertise and developing strategic skills. It aims to enhance the efficiency of government leaders and empower them in areas such as innovation adoption, collaboration, and sustainable development. This, in turn, will positively contribute to institutional and administrative development efforts within the Government of Montenegro.

The programme is launched in partnership with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), and in collaboration with several leading UAE entities. It includes knowledge visits, meetings, and engagements with 19 UAE experts, and covers six key pillars: financial management, tourism, public security, cybersecurity, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, and leadership skills. The tourism pillar is offered in collaboration with Dubai College of Tourism, the public security pillar in partnership with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and the cybersecurity pillar in coordination with the UAE Cyber Security Council.

The programme’s cohort includes senior government officials, among them deputy heads of cabinets, ambassadors, advisers, directors-general, directors, and executive leaders. The programme combines virtual learning, field visits, applied projects, and leadership engagements, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive, in-depth, and practical specialised content.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, affirmed that building capacities and developing government leaders based on continuous and sustainable learning is a key pillar in shaping future-ready governments, and a priority for all governments seeking to keep pace with rapid developments and build readiness for future challenges.

He added that the “Montenegro Executive Leadership Programme” represents a key milestone in the bilateral cooperation efforts aimed at strengthening the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices developed by the UAE Government across various fields.

It is worth noting that the Governments of the UAE and Montenegro launched a strategic partnership under the Government Experience Exchange Programme during the World Governments Summit 2025 last February. The partnership focuses on sharing expertise in government development and modernisation, contributing to the enhancement of government services, strengthening institutional capabilities and performance frameworks, and establishing a structured mechanism to advance cooperation and benefit from developmental models as well as the exchange of successful experiences and best practices.

The UAE Government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme with the aim of sharing best practices and government expertise with partner and friendly nations while strengthening cooperation in the fields of government modernisation and development.

Since its inception in 2018, the programme has successfully established partnerships with dozens of countries worldwide, supporting institutional capacity-building and enhancing government performance through experience exchange in areas such as strategic planning, government excellence, and service leadership, in addition to implementing strategic initiatives and strengthening institutional capabilities.