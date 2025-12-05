Shakhboot bin Nahyan leads UAE delegation to Washington meeting for signing of peace agreement between Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda

WASHINGTON, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Upon the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation that participated in a high-level meeting held in Washington, DC, which brought together senior leaders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda to finalise a peace agreement between the two countries.

The UAE's participation reflects its growing role in supporting regional stability initiatives and in promoting security and development across Africa. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed that the peace process between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda stems from the firm belief that dialogue is essential to achieving security and sustainable development.

He reiterated the UAE’s unwavering commitment to working with international partners to ensure the implementation of the peace agreement and to help bring an end to tensions in the region. He emphasised the UAE’s strong support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in Africa and globally, as well as advancing sustainable solutions that meet the aspirations of peoples for development, peace, and prosperity.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also commended the progress achieved between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in recent months, as well as the constructive engagement of both sides and their responsiveness to peace efforts. He described this moment as a historic opportunity that must be reinforced through clear commitments and robust oversight mechanisms to alleviate human suffering in conflict-affected areas.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan further welcomed the efforts of the United States in hosting this meeting, emphasising that joint action and regional and international partnerships – including the pivotal roles of the United States and the State of Qatar, with the support of the African Union – are essential to strengthening peace and stability across the African continent.