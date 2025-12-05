International Charity Organisation delegation visits Somaliland projects

AJMAN, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Charity Organisation (ICO), led by Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, has begun an official visit to Somaliland to inspect dozens of charitable projects implemented for low-income families, orphans and patients.

The visit aligns with the organisation’s commitment to broadening its presence in Africa and understanding the needs of local communities, with a focus on enhancing support for vulnerable groups and contributing to social stability.

Dr. Al Khaja explained that the visit includes on-site assessments to monitor the conditions of low-income families, define their critical needs and identify urgent areas requiring direct intervention, especially for those experiencing severe health issues.