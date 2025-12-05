Masters Historic Racing come to Yas Marina Circuit for first time ever

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- For the first time in its history, Masters Historic Racing will join the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. It brings a grid of iconic 3-litre era Formula One cars to the season finale programme.

As an official support race during the Race Weekend, it gives fans a rare chance to see these historic machines back in competitive action on one of the sport’s most spectacular stages.

Showcasing cars from the legendary 1966–1985 time, the Masters Racing Legends grid delivers a celebration of motorsport heritage across two races. Ground-effect pioneers, DFV-powered classics and some of the most influential designs in F1 history will take to the track throughout the weekend, offering a glimpse into the golden age of race engineering.

This year’s grid features an impressive line-up of internationally recognised drivers, including former Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Thierry Boutsen, Le Mans podium finisher Jann Mardenborough, French F1 commentator-turned-racer Julien Febreau, ELMS champion Oliver James Webb, and 2013 FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Am champion Stuart Hall.

Across the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, competitors will take part in Free Practice and Qualifying sessions before contesting two races under the Yas Marina lights.

Fans can catch Masters Historic Racing in full flight in Practice sessions on Friday, 5 December, followed by qualifying, with races scheduled for Saturday, 6 December and Sunday, 7 December, before the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes over the grid.