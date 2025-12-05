Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Solo celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

SOLO, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Solo, Indonesia marked the 54th Eid Al Etihad with a five-day cultural celebration that strengthened the enduring bonds between the UAE and Indonesia.

The celebration welcomed former President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, along with Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and ASEAN, and Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Solo, as well as a number of senior officials.

The programme showcased the UAE’s rich heritage through traditional Emirati performances, including Al Ayyala, Al Harbiya and Al Azi. These performances resonated with attendees and highlighted the cultural connections between the Emirati and Indonesian peoples.

Guests also experienced Emirati culinary traditions through a curated selection of traditional dishes, such as Raqaq, Chebab, Mahala, and Khameer, offering insight into the UAE’s cultural legacy and culinary heritage.

In a demonstration of the UAE’s commitment to family stability and social welfare, the centre organised Solo’s inaugural collective wedding ceremony. Six couples, aged between 23 and 64, celebrated their marriages alongside families from Solo and neighbouring communities. The initiative provided financial support to newlyweds and reinforced family cohesion in the region.

The celebration featured workshops and activities designed to engage participants of all ages. Programming included educational toy-making and storytelling sessions for children, traditional "Tatah Sungging Wayang" sculpture and decoration workshops, and a specialised coffee and herbal medicine exhibition titled "Barista Jamu."

A three-day Quran recitation competition culminated in an awards ceremony attended by the celebration's distinguished guests, recognising excellence in religious scholarship and devotion.

The events underscored the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s role in advancing intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding. Through cultural exchange, humanitarian initiatives and shared celebration, the centre continues to embody the values that shape the UAE’s global humanitarian mission.