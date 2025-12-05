Ministry of Health and Prevention organises GCC Transplant Summit

DUBAI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) organised the GCC Transplant Summit in Dubai, bringing together representatives from the health ministries of the GCC states and a host of regional and international experts in organ donation and transplantation, in collaboration with the global company TransMedics.

The event was held as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to develop the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, “Hayat”, and to build a sustainable ecosystem based on unified regulations, modern digital infrastructure, and enhanced Gulf integration in this vital field, aligning with global best practices.

Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry and Supervisor of the Hayat Programme; Dr. Waleed Hassanein, President and CEO of TransMedics; and Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the UAE National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation, were in attendance.

Also present were Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, as well as representatives from national health authorities and government and private hospitals accredited for organ transplant procedures.

The event featured extensive discussions on mechanisms for standardising criteria and sharing expertise, as well as ways to build a unified regional system for organ donation and transplantation that would be founded on legislative, technical, and logistical integration among member states.

The sessions emphasised the importance of unifying medical and procedural standards and developing mechanisms for data and expertise exchange to ensure a rapid response to urgent transplant cases and enhance the efficiency of utilising donated organs.

Participants also explored the potential for establishing a joint GCC registry for donors and patients and linking transplant centres through a unified digital network. Such a network would enable coordination among medical teams across the Gulf nations.

The event featured technical presentations on the US National Organ Care System (OCS) programme and explored its potential application within the Gulf region. Discussions also touched on the possibility of establishing a dedicated logistical network for organ transport and developing an integrated digital framework to support transplantation procedures and documentation. These measures are set to enhance operational efficiency and increase the utilisation rates of donated organs.

Furthermore, the agenda addressed the importance of developing a unified infrastructure that integrates standardised legislation, technical regulations, and coordination mechanisms among health authorities, thereby enabling faster response times, enhancing service quality, and reinforcing public trust in the organ donation system across the GCC states.

Dr. Amin Al Amiri emphasised that the summit has provided a pivotal platform for shaping the future of organ transplantation in the Gulf. “Through the adoption of a unified regulatory and legislative framework, we can significantly enhance the efficiency of services and accelerate responses to critical cases," Al Amiri stated.

He reaffirmed that the UAE is committed to collaborating with its Gulf partners to build a state-of-the-art model that strengthens community confidence and establishes the region as a global hub for organ donation and transplantation.

Al Amiri further said, "Through 'Hayat programme', the UAE is building an integrated operational model that aligns legislation with societal needs and leverages data and modern digital systems to enhance transparency and operational efficiency."

He added that the standardised legislation, along with technical and logistical systems across the Gulf will certainly lead to the creation of a cohesive ecosystem capable of managing donation, transport, and transplantation processes in line with the highest global standards.

For his part, Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli stated, "The TransMedics GCC Transplant Summit provided a strategic framework for building a unified Gulf network for organ donation, driven by unified legislation, advanced digital systems, standardised criteria, and the exchange of expertise.”

“The event has been a step in the right direction towards accelerating performance and enhancing the readiness of medical teams across the Gulf states, ensuring the transfer and handling of organs under a unified system that guarantees the highest levels of efficiency and transparency. This would contribute to increasing donation rates, achieving the best clinical outcomes, and giving patients a real chance at a new life," Al Obaidli added.

Dr. Maria Gomez emphasised that the "Hayat" programme has successfully increased organ donation rates, both in terms of public awareness and technical and logistical readiness.

"We will continue to accelerate our efforts with confidence towards building an integrated system supported by modern legislation, digital infrastructure, and Gulf and international cooperation," she stated.