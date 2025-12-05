Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award Pavilion hosts delegation of accredited ambassadors

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The pavilion of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, has hosted a delegation of 30 ambassadors from Arab and foreign nations accredited to the UAE.

The pavilion held an official reception for the delegation, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, and organised in cooperation with the Emirates Blood Donation Society.

The event was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club; Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and Chairwoman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award; along with several members of the Award’s Higher Committee and other officials.

Mouza Al Muhairi welcomed the delegation, noting that the visit coincided with the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations. She highlighted the Award’s keenness to organise the event at its pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival, a location that embodies both heritage and future ambition.

She added that they stand to honour an exceptional national journey that began in the heart of the desert and reached into space - a journey built on the values of unity and cooperation established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and strengthened by the support of the UAE’s leadership.

Al Muhairi noted that the choice of location carries deep significance, as the Award was launched through a generous initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

She underlined that in its fourth cycle this year, the Award expanded its prize value to AED10 million, becoming a strategic driver for supporting sustainability and innovation in the plant and animal agricultural sectors.

Dr. Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of the Emirates Blood Donation Society, conveyed his congratulations to the UAE’s leadership on the occasion, praising the participation of ambassadors and diplomatic chargés d’affaires. He affirmed that their presence reflects the depth of human relations and their commitment to supporting initiatives that foster solidarity and humanitarian work.

The delegation toured the pavilion, where they viewed models of agricultural innovation, cultural and heritage exhibits, and specialised programmes offered by the Award to support the development of the agricultural and animal wealth sectors in the UAE.

They were briefed on the Award’s role in stimulating innovation and excellence in plant and animal agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of the agricultural sector and support sustainable economic development.

The delegation also learned about the Award’s efforts to adopt smart and innovative solutions that increase productivity, improve crop quality, conserve natural resources, and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

Representatives of the Award outlined its mission to stimulate the agricultural sector and honour outstanding farmers and livestock breeders across the country in recognition of their pivotal role in enhancing agricultural sustainability, food security, and the quality of local production.

The delegation was introduced to the Award’s four main categories in its fourth edition, which cover key components of the agricultural sector.

They also received an overview of the festivals accompanying the Award and visited the Al Wathba Honey Festival, currently being held at the pavilion.

In conclusion, members of the delegation praised the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award as a leading platform for supporting and advancing the agricultural sector in the UAE.

They highlighted its vital role in encouraging farmers and livestock breeders to improve production quality and efficiency, noting the Award’s positive impact in promoting a shift towards sustainable agricultural practices capable of meeting the UAE’s food security needs.