Manar Abu Dhabi hosts cultural, artistic events December

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Manar Abu Dhabi is set to welcome internationally acclaimed singer EMEL (Emel Mathlouthi) on Jubail Island on 20th December, 2025. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Manar Abu Dhabi forms part of the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative, underscoring an ongoing commitment to enhancing the emirate’s urban fabric through public art.

EMEL’s performance is part of the public programme for the second edition of Manar Abu Dhabi, curated by Khai Hori, Artistic Director, and co-curated by Alia Zaal Lootah (Curator), Munira Al Sayegh (Curator), and Mariam Alshehhi (Assistant Curator).

The exhibition is taking place across Jubail Island, Souq Al Mina, and for the first time, Al Ain, with trails through the Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oases - both part of Al Ain’s cultural sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Complementing EMEL’s performance Love and Revenge is coming to Manar Abu Dhabi on 10th December with Agmal layali, a tribute to Oum Kalthoum, which will fuse archival imagery and Arab musical heritage with electronic soundscapes.

In a partnership with the Italian Cultural Centre and Embassy of Italy, Ars Nova Napoli will channel the vibrant spirit of southern Italy, on 13th December, combining accordion, fiddle, trumpet, mandolin, gaita bagpipes, and frame drums to bring Neapolitan and Mediterranean traditions to life.

In line with its commitment to learning and engagement, Manar Abu Dhabi offers special workshops with participating artists, including Maitha Hamdan, whose workshop on 14th December will provide participants with hands-on opportunities to engage directly in the creative process and explore contemporary light art practices.

Manar Abu Dhabi features a dedicated programme exploring climate, wellness, and connection with nature. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi will host special sessions at Jubail Island, on 7th December and 14th December, under its Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative including kayaking and citizen science activities.