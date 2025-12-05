Sharjah Book Authority strengthens UAE-Latin America cultural ties at Guadalajara Book Fair 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is delivering an extensive programme of meetings and cultural engagements at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2025, strengthening cooperation between the UAE’s cultural sector and institutions across Mexico and Latin America. The Authority is also highlighting Sharjah’s journey to building knowledge-based communities and advancing a cultural project rooted in dialogue, learning, and public engagement.

During its participation in the international event, which runs until 7th December, SBA held 30 meetings with cultural institutions, publishers and government organisations working across knowledge and creative industries. The programme focused on identifying new areas of collaboration, exchanging expertise and supporting initiatives that expand translation, publishing and the circulation of Arabic content into global languages.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said the Authority’s international presence reflected Sharjah’s commitment to cultural exchange, “Building strong and effective bridges with cities and countries around the world is a core pillar of Sharjah’s cultural project under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Our presence at international book fairs is a living representation of Arab and Emirati culture, and a way of strengthening its status within global creative and knowledge production.”

He added, “At every international engagement we see clear interest in Sharjah’s cultural project and strong appreciation from leading institutions and cultural figures. This has been evident in the response to the Spanish edition of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s book The Inquisition: An Investigation of Twenty-Three Files of Cases Committed Against Muslims in Andalusia, which has drawn significant attention from visitors.”

During the book fair, SBA held a meeting with Alejandra Chacoff Ricci, Head of Literature and Bibliographic Heritage and Head of Chile’s Translation Support Programme at the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Vanina Colaggiovani, Publishing Sector Coordinator at the Argentine Creative Industries Market (MICA), to strengthen cultural exchange with South American institutions.

The Authority also met with Verónica Mendoza, CEO of the Carlos Fuentes Bookshop at the University of Guadalajara; Mònica Ganzenmüller, Market Development Lead for Catalan Arts – Llibre; and Joaquim Bejarano Rodenas, Director of the Book Area at the Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals (ICEC), where both sides discussed opportunities to participate in each other’s cultural and literary events.

SBA also explored collaboration opportunities in rights exchange, translation programmes, and professional development, with representatives of national publishing associations, including José Manuel Anta and Fernando Benzo from the Federation of Publishers’ Associations of Spain (FGEE); Philip Hunziker from the Guatemala Publishers Association; Christian Rainone from Fundación El Libro; Antonio Alonso from the Mexican Publishers Association (CANIEM); Emiro Hernán Aristizábal from the Colombian Publishers Association; and Oscar Castillo Rojas, President of the Costa Rica Publishers Association.

Discussions were also held with the leadership of major international book fairs, including Ezequiel Martínez of the Buenos Aires International Book Fair; Rafael Eduardo García González and Henoc de Santiago Dulché of the Monterrey International Book Fair; Adriana Ángel, Director of FILBO Bogotá; Claudia Neira Bermúdez of the Centroamérica Cuenta Festival; José Diego González Mendoza, Technical Director of CERLALC–UNESCO; and Dejanira Álvarez and José Higuera López of the New York International Book Fair, exploring opportunities for collaboration and future joint initiatives.

SBA’s programme also included participation in cultural and industry receptions hosted by Canada, Chile, Catalunya, Bologna, Argentina and the Buenos Aires Book Fair, as well as independent publishing houses. The authority also attended the reception at Planeta Publishing House and the 60th anniversary celebration of Hachette.