MENA of Mercantile & Maritime Group signs MoU with Indonesia’s Ministry of Cooperatives

JAKARTA, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mercantile & Maritime Energy Pte. Ltd. (MENA), part of the Mercantile & Maritime Group headquartered in Dubai, and the Ministry of Cooperatives of the Republic of Indonesia (KEMENKOP), the Indonesian Cooperatives Council (DEKOPIN), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a “Synergy of Investment and Partnership for the Development of a Used Cooking Oil Ecosystem through Cooperatives in Indonesia.”

The agreement positions cooperatives as the primary actors in the collection and development of Indonesia’s UCO value chain and establishes a long-term partnership between them and one of the UAE’s most active private-sector energy groups.

This collaboration also contributes to the wider UAE renewable-fuels ecosystem, as MENA Biofuels, a subsidiary of Mercantile & Maritime Group is currently developing the UAE’s first commercial SAF production facility in Fujairah. Sustainable feedstock partnerships such as this contributes to the UAE’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and the nation’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

Murtaza Lakhani, CEO and Founder of Mercantile & Maritime Group, stated, “Signing this MoU is an important first step. Going forward, MENA will continue to invest in cooperatives and in sectors that have long been overlooked by investors, including the development of the used cooking oil ecosystem. Our focus is not only on deploying capital, but on building real, transparent, and inclusive value chains together with local partners across Indonesia.”

Ferry Joko Yuliantono, Minister of Cooperatives of the Republic of Indonesia, said, “Through this cooperation, cooperatives are being encouraged to move up the value chain and become part of a modern, digitalised supply chain that is connected to global markets. The government will ensure the necessary policies and facilitation so that cooperatives can grow in a healthy manner, while at the same time delivering economic and environmental benefits to the community.”

Bambang Haryadi, Chairman of the Indonesian Cooperatives Council (DEKOPIN), stated, “Through this partnership, DEKOPIN will play a role in mapping cooperatives that are ready to be involved, so that cooperative members can gain better access to financing, mentoring, and more secure offtake arrangements.”