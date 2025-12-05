Chinese market makes up 68% of global NEV sales in first 10 months of 2025

BEIJING, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) - China accounted for 68% of the global new-energy vehicle (NEV) market share in the first 10 months of this year, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

According to Global Times report, he added that in October alone, China's share of the global new-energy passenger vehicle market reached a record high of 75%, according to the information he shared on his WeChat account.

In a bigger picture, Cui said from January to October 2025, global sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached 17.36 million units, marking a year-on-year increase of 30%

From January to October, sales of new-energy vehicles in the US reached 1.4 million units, growing by 10%. However, due to factors such as its high tariffs and price increases resulting from the discontinuation of new-energy subsidies, the US new-energy vehicle sales in October declined by 32% year-on-year and 51 percent month-on-month, dropping to 93,000 units, Dongshu said.

In addition, the global penetration rate of new-energy vehicles has shown a rapid upward growth trend.

In 2022, it reached 13%, rising to 16 percent in 2023, and 19.5% in 2024. By the fourth quarter of 2025, the NEV penetration rate climbed to 25.2%.

During the same period, China's new-energy vehicle penetration rate stood at 49%, higher than that of Germany (30%), Norway (76%), and the United Kingdom (34%), while the US lagged far behind (7%), and Japan (1.7%).

This highlights the extreme unevenness in the global development of NEVs, he added.

From January to October 2025, China accounted for 68% of the global growth in NEV sales, with Germany and the United Kingdom contributing 5% and 4%, respectively.

Consequently, the overall incremental contribution to the global NEV market is largely driven by Chinese market, he said.

In recent years, China has contributed around 70% of the world's growth in this sector, making the Chinese automotive market the major focus of global NEV competition, he added.

Multiple Chinese new-energy vehicle brands released their November sales and delivery figures on Monday, showing robust year-on-year growth.

Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance announced the delivery of 81,864 vehicles across its lineup last month, up by 89.61% year-on-year, marking a new monthly record for its deliveries, according to the company's official WeChat account.

Xiaomi Auto said that its deliveries in November continued to exceed 40,000 units, according to the official WeChat of the company.