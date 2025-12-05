UN Secretary-General highlights volunteering as key to building connections, shared humanity

NEW YORK, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In an era of political division and social isolation, volunteering offers a powerful way to forge connections and foster shared humanity, according to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

''On the International Volunteer Day, we honour the millions across the globe stepping forward to serve their communities and advance the greater good.This year’s theme, “Every Contribution Matters,” reminds us that everyone has something meaningful to offer, and that every cause, from hunger, to climate, to humanitarian action, benefits from the enthusiasm and expertise of volunteers'' said Guterres, in his message on the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, observed annually on 5th December.

''I extend my deepest gratitude to the more than 14,000 people who have served through the United Nations Volunteers programme, and to the countless others who give their time and talents to help neighbours and strangers alike. Your commitment, solidarity and compassion are shaping a better world,'' he added.

''This week also marks the launch of the International Volunteer Year 2026. Over the next twelve months, I urge everyone, everywhere to volunteer for a cause that matters to you. In times of crisis and uncertainty, you can be the change you wish to see.''

''Together, we can grow a global movement of volunteers, and build a brighter, more caring future for all,'' Guterres said in conclusion.

The UN General Assembly invited Governments to observe annually, on 5 December, an International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development (resolution 40/212 of 17th December 1985) and urged them to take measures to heighten awareness of the important contribution of volunteer service, thereby stimulating more people in all walks of life to offer their services as volunteers, both at home and abroad.