UAE leaders congratulate King of Thailand on National Day

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the King of Thailand and to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.