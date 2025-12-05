Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 5th training course under 'Sheikha Fatima Initiative for Women, Peace, and Security'

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the graduation ceremony of the fifth military training course of the “Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative for Women, Peace, and Security,” organised by the General Women’s Union (GWU) in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and UN Women, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The ceremony took place at Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where participants from 18 countries celebrated the completion of an integrated training programme designed to prepare them for active contributions in the fields of peace, security, and development.

The event was attended by Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Blooshi, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union; Brigadier Afra Saeed Al Felasi, Commander of Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School; Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC; along with representatives of government entities and partner institutions.

The graduation of this cohort coincides with the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, reaffirming the UAE’s long-standing commitment to supporting the Women, Peace and Security agenda locally and internationally.

During the event, Sheikh Nahyan delivered a keynote speech in which he expressed his pride in the occasion. He began by saying: “I extend to you my warmest greetings. It gives me great pleasure that we gather today for the closing ceremony of the fifth training course under the initiative of the Mother of the Nation for empowering women in the fields of peacekeeping and security.

"Together, we celebrate the graduates of this program who have come to Abu Dhabi from 18 sisterly and friendly countries, learning side by side in a remarkable gathering that embodies the highest values of communication, peace, and cross-border collaboration — all for the advancement of humanity, the safety of societies, and the prosperity of the world.”

He affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE places human development at the heart of its national progress, striving to empower individuals and prepare them to contribute meaningfully at home and globally.

He noted that the international cooperation reflected in this training program serves as a model for advancing peace, security, and global harmony.

He expressed his deepest gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, emphasising that her initiative reflects an unwavering belief in the vital role of women in peace and security, and that strengthening this role contributes significantly to building a more stable and peaceful world.

He continued, “We take great pride in H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s vision of women’s role in defending the homeland and promoting peace, as well as in her commitment to supporting every effort aimed at empowering women everywhere. H.H. Sheikha Fatima stands as an inspiring role model and a distinguished figure in national and humanitarian service.”

At the end of his speech, Sheikh Nahyan read the statement of H.H. the Mother of the Nation.

In her statement, H.H. Sheikha Fatima greeted the graduates and said she was pleased to express her great appreciation for them, noting that they would contribute to advancing peace, security, and safety in their homelands. She added that their anticipated role in preserving peace and security in their societies was a true addition to the capabilities of their nations and a strong indication of their determination to involve women in shaping the present and the future.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima expressed her delight in the achievements of the graduates and their determination to serve their countries. She noted her pride in witnessing the outcomes of this course—growth in thought, confidence, responsibility, and dedication to protecting their nations, while channeling their positive abilities to support peace and development.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima added, “I extend my greetings and congratulations to all the graduates. Today, you have every reason to be proud of the quality training you have received and the central role women play in maintaining peace and security at home and globally. I am also pleased with your stay in Abu Dhabi and the friendships you have formed, and I hope these relationships continue to flourish beyond the course.”

She expressed confidence that every graduate will prove her competence in serving her community and that their countries will enjoy greater peace and security thanks to their dedication. She prayed for their success in serving their homelands and strengthening positive international relations.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima continued, “I also extend greetings and appreciation to the officers and instructors of Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School for their fruitful efforts, alongside the Ministry of Defense, the UN Women Office, and the General Women’s Union in implementing this course. What has been achieved is a celebration of their work, their commitment to excellence, and their embrace of diversity and inclusion. The school’s distinguished standing continues to grow with each achievement.”

The initiative reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their role in development, peacebuilding, and security, while supporting global efforts to make women key partners in nation-building.

The nine-week programme included seven weeks of intensive military training followed by two specialized weeks on peacebuilding and peacekeeping. Participants also received advanced training in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, diplomacy, international decision-making, and foreign policy.

Noura Al Suwaidi stated that the graduation represents a new milestone in the UAE’s pioneering journey in empowering women, guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

The Khawla Bint Al Azwar Military School stated, "We are pleased to graduate a group of female trainees from various countries who have successfully completed the requirements of the fifth training course of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative for Women's Empowerment in Security and Peace. Throughout the program, the trainees demonstrated the highest levels of discipline, commitment, and seriousness, confirming their readiness to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

This diversity of participants embodies the depth of cooperation between our sisterly and friendly nations and reflects our shared belief in the importance of unifying efforts and enhancing capabilities in the fields of security and stability. On this occasion, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the organisers, trainers, and those in charge of the program, wishing the graduates success in their professional careers and in serving their countries."

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi praised the UAE–UN Women partnership, strengthened through the 2024–2027 Strategic Partnership Framework, noting that this graduation marks another step toward advancing the objectives of UNSCR 1325. She congratulated the graduates on the high competencies they gained to support global peace efforts.

The fifth cohort included participants from the UAE, Egypt, Angola, Yemen, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Chad, Liberia, Mali, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Paraguay, and Eswatini.

Since its inception, the program has been delivered at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military Academy for Women in Abu Dhabi, offering a comprehensive training environment combining military discipline with professional development, leadership exercises, teamwork skills, physical readiness, and crisis response scenarios.