Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of Hatta Festival

DUBAI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, today launched the 2025 edition of the Hatta Festival.

The festival runs until 28 December on the three-hectare Leem Lake waterfront, against the backdrop of Hatta’s stunning mountain landscape. Part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, the event offers a unique mix of cultural, recreational and community experiences designed for families and visitors of all ages.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the festival builds on the success of last year’s edition, which drew over 650,000 visitors over a month. This year’s programme was designed with inclusivity and diversity in mind to provide a memorable family experience for visitors of all ages.

Al Suwaidi further said the festival aims to contribute to the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by raising awareness of Hatta’s unique tourism, cultural and natural assets and reinforcing its position as one of Dubai’s most inspiring outdoor destinations. She added that the Hatta Festival is not only an entertainment experience, but a celebration of community spirit, bringing people together and giving visitors a glimpse into the progress and promise that continue to shape Dubai.

Amina Taher, Member of the event’s Organising Committee, said the festival forms part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to support local entrepreneurs under the Proudly from Dubai initiative. She noted that 30 ventures – half of them run by Hatta residents – are participating in this year’s festival on the Proudly from Dubai platform to present their products, expand their reach and engage directly with visitors.

Offering a variety of food, desserts and locally produced goods, their participation reinforces the festival’s aim of supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hatta and nurturing opportunities for homegrown talent. Taher highlighted that the participation of these ventures strengthens community engagement and contributes to sustainable economic growth in the region.

Furthermore, this year’s festival features the Young Entrepreneurs Competition, held in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME), showcasing four young entrepreneurs from Hatta.

Taher further said the Hatta Festival features an enriching line-up of more than 150 workshops, activities for all ages, and more than 100 performances and TV shows, offering families a vibrant and engaging celebration.

The community activities at the festival include Cooking and Camping, which combines the joy of outdoor cooking with the thrill of camping in the Hatta mountains; Star Photography, a workshop on the basics of astrophotography; Traditional Life in Hatta Farms, a fun activity designed for children offering engaging insights into old ways of life.

The festival also brings in Home Bakery, one of Dubai’s most popular bakeries and cafés, renowned for its fresh, home-style desserts and a favourite among families and dessert lovers.

The festival also includes extensive children’s zones with creative workshops, educational activities and skill-based games. For the first time, the event features a mini zoo with friendly animals such as ponies, gazelles, goats, parrots and rabbits, giving children an interactive and educational experience.

At the entrance, visitors are welcomed by a large games area featuring giant versions of classic board games such as chess, checkers, connect-four and snakes & ladders, creating a nostalgic and fun environment for families.

The Winter Games Zone introduces adventure-based activities including a human crane challenge, bungee jumping, bumper cars and large-scale skill games suitable for all ages. A new Hatta-themed Escape Room offers puzzle-solving experiences inspired by the area’s heritage and natural environment, encouraging teamwork and problem-solving in an immersive setting.

Outdoor workshops overlooking Leem Lake offer hands-on arts and crafts sessions inspired by Hatta’s environment, led by skilled local creators. With more than 150 sessions for all ages, the workshop area serves as a lively creative hub throughout the festival.

Sponsored by Camelicious, the festival’s Majlis offers a traditional Emirati meeting space with warm hospitality and mountain views, allowing visitors to connect in a setting inspired by Hatta’s rich heritage.

The Brand Dubai Store returns to this year’s festival, giving visitors the opportunity to purchase festival-themed souvenirs. The market features a wide selection of creative products inspired by the works of more than 10 artists, who contributed over 25 distinctive artworks available for purchase.

The festival will receive extensive television coverage through Dubai Media.

The Main Stage of the festival, set against Leem Lake, will host more than 100 shows, including episodes of popular TV programmes presented by Dubai Media’s Sama Dubai TV, along with a range of innovative family-friendly cultural and entertainment performances. The venue has an audience capacity of 500.

At night, the bridges across Leem Lake are transformed into glowing art installations with dynamic lighting inspired by Hatta’s nature and heritage, enhancing the beauty of the festival grounds.