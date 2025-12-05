Nature’s golden nectar comes to life at Al Dhaid Honey Festival

SHARJAH, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, officially opened on Thursday the second edition of the Al Dhaid Honey Festival.

The event, organised by the Chamber, was attended by various officials, dignitaries, and local residents from the Central Region. The four-day festival features a special group of attendees and emphasizes the importance of honey in the community.

Mohammed Al Tunaiji, the festival's General Coordinator, shared that this year's event has attracted a large number of beekeepers and honey sellers from the UAE and other Arab countries. Over 70 exhibitors are showcasing a wide variety of honey products for attendees to enjoy.

During the festival, there are fun events and competitions, including contests for the best types of honey, such as "Best Sidr Honey," "Best Honeycomb," and "Best Samar Honey."

The event provides a great opportunity for honey lovers to explore and celebrate this delicious natural product.