FAO Food Price Index declines in November for third consecutive month

ROME, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- World food commodity prices declined in November, led by lower international quotations for all major staple foods except cereals, according to the benchmark measure released Friday by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally-traded food commodities, averaged 125.1 points in November, down 1.2% from its revised October level. The index has now declined for three consecutive months, standing 2.1% below its November 2024 level and 21.9% lower than its peak in March 2022.

The FAO Cereal Price Index increased by 1.3% during the month. Despite a generally comfortable global supply outlook and reports of good harvests in Argentina and Australia, global wheat prices rose by 2.5% in November, supported by potential Chinese interest in supplies from the United States of America, and expectations of reduced plantings for the 2026 harvest in the Russian Federation.

International maize prices also rose, underpinned by firm demand for Brazilian supplies, while the FAO All Rice Price Index declined amid subdued import demand for Indica and fragrant rice varieties.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index fell by 2.6% from October, as declines in palm, rapeseed and sunflower oil quotations more than offset a modest increase in soyoil prices, which were supported by strong demand from the biodiesel sector, particularly in Brazil.

The FAO Meat Price Index edged down 0.8% from its revised October level. Global poultry meat prices decreased amid abundant exportable supplies and heightened global competition, partly reflecting Brazil’s efforts to regain market share following the lifting of high-pathogenicity avian influenza-related trade bans by key importers.

The FAO Dairy Price Index declined by 3.1% in November, led by lower quotations for butter and whole milk powder. The decrease reflected rising milk production and abundant export supplies in major producing regions.

The FAO Sugar Price Index declined by 5.9% from October, driven by expectations of ample global supplies in the current season and strong production trends in Brazil, India and Thailand.