UAE, Slovak Republic hold first round of political consultations

BRATISLAVA, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the Slovak Republic was held in Bratislava on 4 December 2025, co-chaired by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Marek Eštok, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

Following the recent visit of Prime Minister Robert Fico to Abu Dhabi, the consultation reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership. Both sides explored avenues for strengthening cooperation across a range of sectors, with a particular focus on strengthening trade, unlocking investment opportunities, and exploring civilian nuclear energy cooperation.

Both sides noted the remarkable growth in non-oil bilateral trade, which has increased by a third to more than USD 1 billion in 2024, and in bilateral foreign direct investment flows.

In addition, the two sides held an in-depth exchange on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East and in Europe.

The consultations highlighted the importance of continued dialogue to address regional challenges and promote international stability. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular consultations to advance shared objectives for the mutual benefit of their people.