APC partners with Chery International for Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

DUBAI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) officially signed a key agreement with Chery International, confirming the global automotive brand as an official partner of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games.

The agreement was signed between APC President Majid Rashed and Chery International Executive Vice President Zhu Shaodong, marking an important step in strengthening youth empowerment, mobility accessibility, and inclusive sport across Asia.

This partnership supports the successful delivery of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games and reflects the shared values of both organisations in advancing opportunities for young Para athletes. Through this collaboration, Chery and the APC aim to create a meaningful and lasting social impact for communities across the region.

Under the agreement, Chery will receive prominent visibility across the Games, including logo placement at selected competition venues, official media platforms, and event backdrops. The brand will also be present in approved Games materials and communication assets, with designated areas allocated for vehicle exhibitions and interactive activations. As part of its involvement, Chery will be formally recognised during official ceremonies, including the closing ceremony including a dedicated speech during the closing ceremony of the youth Games.

One of the key features of the partnership will be the introduction of the innovative “Chery Time” robot activation, which will serve as a signature experience during the Games.