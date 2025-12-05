World cereal output to pass record threshold of three billion tonnes for first time ever in 2025: FAO

ROME, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) - The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) released on Friday updated forecasts for world cereal markets in 2025.

Thanks to larger-than-expected wheat harvests, especially in Argentina, global cereal output is now foreseen to surpass three billion tonnes for the first time ever, rising 4.9% to 3.003 billion tonnes. Coarse grain and rice outputs are both expected to increase from the previous year, with world rice output projected to grow by 1.6%, led by Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India and Indonesia.

The new Cereal Supply and Demand Brief also offers preliminary updates on trends in the ongoing winter wheat season in the northern hemisphere and coarse grain plantings in the southern hemisphere.

World cereal utilisation in 2025/26 is now expected to increase by 2.1% from the previous year. Based on the updated forecasts, global cereal stocks are predicted to expand by 6.5% to a record high of 925.5 million tonnes, while the new forecast for world trade in cereals in 2025/26 points to a 3.3% increase to 500.6 million tonnes.