Cyprus's Constantin, Britain's Eisman dominate Abu Dhabi Silver Award

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Silver Award competition, organised by the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office in cooperation with the UAE Shooting Federation and the International Federation of Sport Shooting Confederation (FITASC), concluded yesterday, as part of the closing programme of the three-day Abu Dhabi International Shooting Championship held at the Al Ain Equestrian and Shooting Club. The championship saw the participation of more than 300 male and female shooters from 30 countries.

The winners were crowned by Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director General of the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, and Jean-François Palinkas, President of the International Federation of Sport Shooting Confederation (FITASC).

The total value of the prizes awarded in the competitions exceeded AED 100,000, while the total weight of silver medals awarded to the winners reached 14.45 kilograms, distributed across six categories as follows: Men 4.50 kilograms, Women 2.25 kilograms, Juniors 1.15 kilograms, Seniors 2.35 kilograms, Veterans 2.15 kilograms, and Masters 2.05 kilograms, in recognition of the outstanding performance of shooters at various levels.

In the Juniors category, Frenchman Hugo Pardo took first place with 98 points, followed by Hungarian Mat Fass with 94 points, and Russian Konstantin Vesban in third place with 92 points. In the Women's category, British shooter Amy Eisman claimed first place with 96 points, followed by Spaniard Beatriz Laparra in second place with 94 points, and French shooter Lea Auvert in third place with 93 points.

In the Masters category, Hungary's Milay Farakas topped the standings with 86 points, followed by France's Louis Jean-François with 83 points, and his compatriot Leonie Francos in third place with 82 points. In the Senior category, Italy's Enrico De Tomas dominated with a perfect 100 points, while Spain's Juan Valero came in second with 98 points, and Britain's Gary Mickle finished third with 97 points.

In the Men's category, Cyprus's Charis Constantin took first place with 99 points, followed by France's Mathieu Demas in second with 98 points, and France's Charles Badou in third with 97 points. In the Veterans category, Italy's Claudio Germano claimed the top spot with 96 points, followed by his compatriot Carlo Sestani in second with 93 points, and Britain's Hart Nigel in third with 92 points.

Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi expressed his pride in the remarkable success of the Abu Dhabi Silver Award, which marked a significant continuation of the successes of the inaugural Abu Dhabi International Shotgun Championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

Al Neyadi emphasised that the championship solidified the UAE's, and Al Ain's in particular, position as a destination capable of hosting major international shooting events, thanks to its high level of organizational and technical readiness.

Al Neyadi extended his gratitude to the President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (FITASC), Jean-François Palinkas, for his ongoing support, and to all the shooters, partners, and supporting entities, stressing that collaborative efforts were the foundation of the success.

He also congratulated the winners in the various categories and wished all attendees, including FITASC representatives, referees, and shooters, a safe return home, hoping to see them again at future events and championships hosted by the UAE and Al Ain.