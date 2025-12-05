Shingles vaccine reduces risk of death from dementia, study finds

CALIFORNIA,5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- People with dementia who received a shingles vaccine were significantly less likely to die from dementia than those who didn’t get the shot, according to findings of a large study, suggesting the vaccine could slow progression of the disease.

Earlier this year, researchers in Wales had found that older adults who received the Zostavax vaccine were 20% less likely to develop dementia in the first place, compared to similar seniors who did not receive the vaccine.

“The most exciting part (of the newer findings) is that this really suggests the shingles vaccine doesn’t have only preventive, delaying benefits for dementia, but also therapeutic potential for those who already have dementia,” study leader Dr. Pascal Geldsetzer of Stanford University in California said in a statement, carried by Reuters.

The researchers say that in the past two years, they have replicated the Wales findings in health records from other countries, including England, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.