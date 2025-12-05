UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched messages of condolences to King Salman.