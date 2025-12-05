Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development celebrates volunteers' role in strengthening social cohesion

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In celebration of volunteers from across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) organised an event at the Nabdh Al Falah community hub to recognise the role volunteering has in strengthening social cohesion and fostering a culture of participation.

Coinciding with the International Volunteer Day, observed annually on 5 December, DCD’s event also tied in with the conclusion of multiple activities held during the UAE’s Year of Community 2025.

The event was attended by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the DCD, and Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, along with officials from various public and private entities who recognised the efforts of volunteers, community organisations, and volunteer teams, in 2025.

Their presence underscored the importance of volunteerism to the emirate's social and economic development and further reinforces the deeply rooted values of giving back to the community, which is firmly entrenched in Emirati society and culture.

The recognition comes amid robust growth in the volunteer sector in recent years, in no small part driven by regulatory policies that have increased participation, simplified procedures, and making it easier for individuals to volunteer their time.

The event included a tour by Dr Al Khaili of the accompanying exhibition, which showcased volunteer programmes and opportunities. The programme also featured entertainment activities, volunteer support services, recognition giveaways, and exclusive benefits for volunteers provided by event partners.

Broad participation was seen from supporting organisations and strategic partners across the volunteer ecosystem. Key contributions came from PureHealth, ADNOC, Miral, the Emirates Red Crescent, Abu Dhabi Police, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, all of whom showcased their volunteer programmes and community-driven initiatives that promote a culture of giving.

A number of volunteer teams also presented inspiring models of their work, including: Ata’a Hamdan Volunteer Team, Awnak Ya Watan Volunteer Team, Erth Volunteer Team, Rabdan Volunteer Team, Zayed Volunteer Team for Search and Rescue, Emirates Camera Volunteer Team, and the Al Ain Rescue Team. Each creating an interactive dimension that highlighted collective action and the positive impact of volunteer contributions on society.

Several platforms were also featured at the event, highlighting success stories and the societal impact of volunteers through the “Achievements Corner,” alongside the “Close-to-Heart Talks,” where volunteers and influential community figures shared their experiences and human stories. Participants from Zayed University, and UAE University.

As a platform to showcase key volunteer programmes and initiatives, DCD’s event included the latest updates to Volunteers.ae, the UAE’s unified national volunteering platform, which enhances the volunteer experience through an integrated digital ecosystem that manages opportunities, records volunteer hours, and supports engagement across individuals and entities. Interactive sessions and workshops further encouraged networking among volunteers of all ages and nationalities.

Commenting on the occasion, Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi said: “Emirates Foundation continues to uphold its commitment to empowering the community and promoting volunteerism as a key driver of sustainable development and social cohesion.

To this end, we continue to strive and expand opportunities for meaningful participation and enabling an ecosystem that increases volunteer impact and transforms their contributions into sustainable social value.”

“We are also keen to ensure these efforts align with national priorities and the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Community, contributing to enhanced quality of life and a more cohesive and sustainable society.”

For his part, Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at DCD, said: “Volunteerism plays a vital role in fostering participation and responsibility within our society and is a fundamental pillar in strengthening the social cohesion that characterises the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This event celebrates the efforts of volunteers who, throughout the Year of Community, have supported community programmes and initiatives with dedication that reflects our deep-rooted values of giving.”

“We also appreciate the role of our partners in creating an environment that enhances participation among individuals and organisations, contributing to a more effective and sustainable ecosystem that provides wider opportunities for engagement and positive impact.”

The organisation of this event reflects the DCD’s continued efforts to develop the volunteerism ecosystem through policies and regulatory practices that ensure sustainability and amplify its social and economic impact. Volunteers made notable contributions throughout the UAE’s dedicated Year of Community (2025) by supporting community initiatives and development programmes, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a national model in responsible and sustainable volunteer work.

Through its strategic partnerships, the DCD continues to strengthen the culture of giving and uphold the humanitarian values that underpin a cohesive society.

In 2024, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded more than 1.7 million volunteer hours, with the economic value of volunteer work exceeding AED 123 million.

Alongside a rise in available opportunities and increased public participation in community initiatives, the updated Volunteer Policy and the “Volunteer in 60 Seconds” initiative also helped expand participation, simplify registration, and made volunteerism a more accessible daily practice for all, over the last 12 months.