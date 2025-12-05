'Community Responder' to strengthen role of volunteering in protecting lives, property

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In conjunction with International Volunteer Day, observed annually on December 5, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has announced its readiness to launch the “Community Responder” application—an integrated strategic initiative designed to organise volunteer work in the fields of civil defence and emergency medical services, and to empower community members to play an active role in initial response during emergencies.

The Community Responder will serve as an innovative platform that offers a comprehensive system for specialized volunteering. It will provide a flexible registration process for all community members, along with accredited training and qualification programs that enhance volunteers’ skills in rapid intervention and the provision of basic assistance until specialized response teams arrive.

The platform will also include educational and awareness materials that promote a culture of preventive safety within the community environment.

The Authority affirmed that the application represents a significant step forward in engaging the community in a vital role in protecting lives and property, by strengthening the readiness of community responders and reinforcing the values of positive citizenship and organized volunteerism within an institutional framework that supports the civil defence and emergency response system in the Emirate.

The Authority concluded by emphasizing that the application will be launched in the coming period, inviting community members to benefit from the initiative and join the Community Responder system—embodying the values of giving and national responsibility, and reaffirming the essential role of volunteering in supporting the emergency and response ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.