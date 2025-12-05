UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated His Highness on the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, wishing the country and its people continued success and prosperity. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked him for his kind words and expressed his hope for lasting stability and growth in Iraq.

During the meeting, His Highness and Prime Minister Barzani discussed the close ties between the UAE and Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region, and looked at ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in support of shared development goals to benefit both countries and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, emphasising the importance of promoting peace and stability in the region for the benefit of all its countries and peoples.