Abu Dhabi Turf Club hosts 33rd UAE President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Turf Club (ADTC) will stage the 33rd running of the President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses on December 6, 2025.

The Group 1 contest over 2200 metres is a feature event of the season, renowned for its prestige, record prize fund, and fierce competition among champion horses.

It will bring together 15 elite jockeys and finest Arabian Purebreds to compete in seven meetings for a share of the total prize fund of AED 10.8 million.

The meeting is recognised as the richest night of the Abu Dhabi Turf Club season. It will feature the President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred alongside other high-profile races, including the Group 3 1200 metre Yass Sprint, the 1600 metre UAE Breeders Cup, and the 2200 metre Abu Dhabi Derby.