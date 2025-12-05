Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children marks six years of transforming children’s health worldwide

LONDON, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (ZCR), a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), University College London (UCL), and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, today celebrated its sixth anniversary, recognising groundbreaking progress in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of children with rare and complex diseases.

To mark its sixth anniversary, the Zayed Centre launched its annual impact report 2024/2025, highlighting the remarkable advancements in gene and cell therapies.

Since opening in 2019, the Zayed Centre for Research has united world-leading scientists and clinicians under one roof to accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to real-world patient treatments. This vision, made possible by the extraordinary £60 million gift from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, continues to deliver life-changing results for children and families worldwide.

Professor Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated: “The Zayed Centre for Research continues to embody the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan—a vision that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has championed and enriched through her enduring support.

The Centre stands as a beacon of what is possible when world-class science is guided by a deeply rooted humanitarian vision. Time and again, the Centre has demonstrated that advancing paediatric research and care can transform the lives of children with rare and complex diseases, and open new horizons of hope for their families worldwide.”

Pioneering achievements from 2024/25 include:

• In July 2024, researchers at the Zayed Centre for Research became the first to use a groundbreaking HiP-CT, a new heart imagine technique to reveal the heart’s structure in extraordinary detail.

• Global collaborations delivering faster diagnosis for children with epilepsy.

• From tissue engineering to growing miniature organs in the lab, research at the Zayed Centre for Research is transforming how and when to treat children born with serious conditions.

• New partnerships tackling the worldwide shortage of viral vectors.

• The Centre’s work includes 93 active projects, with over £41 million of external funding in areas spanning gene, stem and cellular therapies, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and the acceleration of new techniques in cancer treatment.

Louise Parkes, Chief Executive of GOSH Charity, said: "As we celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Zayed Centre for Research, we’re proud to reflect on how this world-leading partnership continues to transform children’s lives through pioneering research and innovation - turning scientific discovery into real hope for young patients and their families. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak who have made this possible."

Among the achievements of the year, the Zayed Centre for Research continues to welcome partnerships with key entities from the United Arab Emirates, including most recently, a collaboration with the Kalimat Foundation, which donated a mobile children’s library to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) as part of its ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative.