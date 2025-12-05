Abu Dhabi signs agreements, explores opportunities to strengthen partnerships with India, Singapore

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi economic delegation, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), concluded a successful visit to India and Singapore, signing agreements and exploring opportunities to strengthen partnerships in various sectors as part of the emirate’s ongoing endeavours to cement its position as a global magnet for talent, businesses, and investments.

The Abu Dhabi economic delegation engaged in high-level meetings with top government officials, businesses leaders, and investors in Singapore and Mumbai, exploring opportunities in key sectors including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, AI, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and financial services.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: “Our visit to Singapore and India comes as we continue to strengthen ties with top trade partners and economic powerhouses around the globe, and lead conversations addressing trends and transformations to ensure a brighter future for our people. Impactful partnerships are key pillars of our ‘Falcon Economy’, which is accelerating Abu Dhabi’s transition to smart, diversified, and sustainable economy, generating ample opportunities for talent, investors, and businesses.

Through progressive policies, a business-enabling ecosystem, world-class infrastructure and connectivity, and forward-looking regulations, Abu Dhabi has become a place where ambition meets opportunity. Attracted by the unique attributes of the emirate, talent, businesses, and investments in Abu Dhabi are growing in leaps and bounds”.

Al Zaabi added: “In 2024, Singapore’s investments in Abu Dhabi rose by 25%, with focus on manufacturing, education, construction, and professional, scientific, and technical activities, while Indian’ companies operating in the emirate saw a 31% rise during the same period. Our economic ties with the two fast-growing economies are steadily increasing, and the discussions during the two visits focused on deepening partnerships in strategic economic sectors and clusters including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, AI, fintech, financial services, sustainable energy, logistics, and advanced industries”.

During the two visits, Abu Dhabi economic delegation held over 140 bilateral meetings with leading entities, financial and investment powerhouses, asset management firms, family businesses and offices, and UHNWIs to co-create and seize opportunities in various industries and geographies.

Five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by Abu Dhabi entities with Indian partners to enhance collaboration in startups, family businesses, logistics, manufacturing, and trade facilitation.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADGM, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Abu Dhabi Customs organised forums and events in Singapore and Mumbai to build relations, enhance partnerships, and highlight opportunities generated by Abu Dahbi’s plans to accelerate economic growth and diversification.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Mumbai provided a platform for Indian businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Abu Dhabi through direct engagements with key decision-makers in the emirate. ADIF highlighted opportunities for collaboration with Indian companies in high-growth sectors such as healthcare, biopharma and life sciences, agritech, food and water security, financial services, media, entertainment, gaming and sports.

Addressing the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Mumbai, H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, said: “Today, the UAE and India partnership is entering one of its most dynamic chapters, where decades of trust and trade are converging with the technologies and opportunities of tomorrow. Abu Dhabi has established itself as a destination for the world’s ambitious founders and enterprises to innovate, grow, and expand globally.

Through landmark initiatives such as the ‘UAE-India Start-up Series’, launched in June 2025, we are connecting India’s extraordinary pool of talent with the UAE’s strategic capital, global reach, and ecosystem that enables all to reach their full potential. UAE and India share appetite for opportunity and determination to shape the future. Together, we are creating a corridor where ideas, innovation, and investment can flow freely, and both our nations rise stronger.”

The UAE-India Start-up Series has become India’s largest start-up initiative, attracting more than 10,000 founders, spanning fintech, deep-tech, agri-tech, health-tech, clean energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing, and five start-ups will be selected to expand globally, with the UAE as their launchpad. The Series is powered by strategic partners exemplifying the UAE’s innovation and investment landscape, to support the winning start-ups through incubation, mentorship, market access, and trade facilitation.

Senior policymakers, business leaders, and investors in India and Singapore participated in various events held during the two visits explored new avenues of collaboration. The events showcased Abu Dhabi’s evolving investment landscape, competitive business environment, and the growing opportunities across mobility, healthcare, food security, finance, advanced manufacturing, and other sectors with high growth potential.

Indian and Singaporean start-ups, family businesses, listed companies, and investment firms discussed ways of enhancing collaborations in next-generation industries and Abu Dhabi’s sector-specific clusters, including the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industries (SAVI), AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA), and Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) clusters, launched in 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively.

These three clusters are projected to contribute AED228 billion ($62 bn) to GDP, create more than 120,000 jobs, and attract over AED 200 billion ($54.5 bn) in investments by 2045.