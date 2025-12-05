31st edition of Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off

DUBAI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 31st edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the world’s longest-running annual retail celebration of its kind, commenced today. Starting with an unforgettable opening weekend, the DSF extravaganza running until 11 January 2026 will transform Dubai into a vibrant hub of shopping deals, raffles, and immersive entertainment, drawing millions of visitors to experience the city’s unmatched blend of retail innovation, culture, and global flair.

The opening weekend promises high-energy concerts, captivating family entertainment, and cutting-edge visual displays, setting the tone for a 38-day season of wonder, excitement and family entertainment.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “DSF’s 31st edition embodies Dubai’s spirit of excellence, innovation and diversity, celebrating our community while driving economic and cultural growth. It not only marks a major milestone for the festival but also reaffirms the aspiration of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in. With electrifying performances from international artists set to spearhead DSF’s opening weekend, along with pioneering drone and pyro displays, we are igniting an entire season of shared memories and unparalleled opportunities for residents and visitors from around the world.”

Adding style and glamour to the weekend, Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will dazzle audiences at e& DSF Nights, the daily celebrations that will be held at Dubai Festival City Mall. Famed for her high-energy dance performances and infectious rhythms, Fatehi’s live show will take place on 6 December 2025 at the mall’s scenic Festival Bay. The venue will also showcase stunning fireworks at 8.30 pm, promising an evening that radiates cultural vibrancy and celebration.

A Canadian-Moroccan actress, dancer, and global sensation, Fatehi has captivated audiences worldwide with her electrifying performances, from Bollywood blockbusters to viral hits like Dilbar and Garmi. Renowned for her precision, charisma, and unmatched dance artistry, Fatehi is set to deliver a spectacular stage performance.

As part of the broader e& DSF Nights series, the event will feature interactive zones, waterfront attractions, and free public installations, creating an inclusive and unforgettable experience for all ages.

DSF will also feature an exciting and immersive mountain experience at Hatta Wadi Hub for the second year in a row, featuring Candlelight Concerts by Fever, Dinner in the Sky, and the Roxy Dome Cinema.

Experience an outdoor candlelight concert series with incredible music from Vivaldi to Coldplay against the stunning backdrop of the Hatta mountains. Tickets are on sale for AED70. Kids eight years and below can attend the children’s concert happening on 13 December for free.

Debuting in the Hatta mountains, this elevated experience invites guests to enjoy a scenic meal in the clouds. Suspended 50 metres above the ground, diners can take in spectacular views while enjoying a unique dinner priced at AED300.

Enhancing the spectacle further, DSF will unveil its all-new Drone and Pyro Show, a mesmerising technological marvel featuring more than 1,000 drones, including 100 pyro drones, across two nightly displays. Fusing art and innovation, these breathtaking shows will illuminate the city skyline with colour and creativity, symbolising Dubai’s visionary and future-forward spirit. A Dubai-inspired soundtrack by legendary composer Hans Zimmer will be used for the drone display, where thousands of synchronised drones will dance through the night sky, transforming the city’s skyline into a cinematic symphony of light and sound.

Tickets for e& DSF Nights are now available to purchase via PlatinumList.net, with limited early bird tickets starting from AED50. Fans are urged to secure their seats early before they sell out. Two additional A-list concerts at Coca-Cola Arena and e& DSF Nights will soon be announced, adding to the festival’s star-studded entertainment lineup.

This year’s DSF introduces even more opportunities for shoppers from the very first day. Shoppers will have the chance to win a brand-new Nissan and AED100,000 every day at the DSF Mega Raffle, culminating in a spectacular grand prize of AED400,000 on the festival’s closing day.

DSF 2025-2026 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners including: Al-Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Souq Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, Enoc, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat plus more to be revealed.