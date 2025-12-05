Foreign Ministers of UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, KSA, Qatar express profound concern over Israeli statements to open Rafah Crossing in one direction

ABU DHABI, 5th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Foreign Ministers of the the United Arab Emirates, Arab Republic of Egypt, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Republic of Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Türkiye, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar have expressed their deep concern regarding the Israeli statements concerning the opening of the Rafah Crossing in one direction, with the aim of transferring residents of the Gaza Strip into the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Ministers underscore their absolute rejection of any attempts to expel the Palestinian people from their land and stress the necessity of the full adherence to the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including its provisions on keeping the Rafah Crossing open in both directions, ensuring the freedom of movement for the population, and refraining from compelling any resident of the Gaza Strip to leave, rather to create the right conditions for them to stay on their land and participate in building their homeland, within a comprehensive vision aimed at restoring stability and improving their humanitarian conditions.

The Ministers reiterate their appreciation for President Trump’s commitment to establishing peace in the region, and emphasize the importance of moving forward with the full implementation of the “Trump Plan” without delay or obstruction, in order to achieve security and peace, and to consolidate the foundations of regional stability. In this regard, the Ministers underscore the need to fully sustain the ceasefire, alleviate civilian suffering, ensure the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip, initiate early recovery and reconstruction efforts, and create the conditions necessary for the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip - thereby laying the groundwork for a new phase of security and stability in the region.

The Ministers affirm their countries’ readiness to continue working and coordinating with the United States and all concerned regional and international parties to ensure the full implementation of UNSCR 2803 and all relevant UNSC resolutions and to provide the convenient ground for achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in accordance with international legitimacy and the two-state solution, which should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the lines of 4 June 1967, including the occupied territories in Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.