Wonderland Entertainment City launches at Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025-2026

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, inaugurated Wonderland Entertainment City in Al Wathba, accompanied by Hamid Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Court and Vice Chairman of the Festival’s Higher Committee, along with several officials.

He toured the various facilities of the new entertainment city, where he was briefed on the latest attractions developed using modern technologies to create a fully integrated family destination. He expressed his admiration for this notable addition to the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The Higher Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival announced the official launch of Wonderland’s activities on the fifth of December, following the completion of all preparations to welcome visitors of all age groups. Wonderland is one of the major new entertainment zones introduced in the 2025, 2026 edition of the festival.

Wonderland represents a key enhancement to the festival’s diverse attractions, designed to provide a complete family entertainment experience that combines enjoyment and safety. The city spans a large area capable of accommodating significant visitor numbers, featuring illuminated walkways and comfortable seating areas that create a lively, festive atmosphere. Its proximity to the main festival plaza ensures easy access from various entry points, making it a central stop in the visitor journey.

Wonderland features a wide range of attractions suitable for children, teens, and adults, including a roller coaster, an ice skating rink, a haunted house, a mirror maze, the Net Maze zone, a dinosaur park, archery activities, skill-based games, bumper cars, an electronic gaming hall, and pony rides for young children.

The bowling zone includes a professional hall for adults equipped with advanced electronic lanes, and a brightly themed children’s bowling hall with age-appropriate equipment, offering young visitors a safe and exciting experience. This zone provides a lively space for friendly family and group competitions.

All Wonderland facilities have been developed in accordance with the highest safety and quality standards, from operating systems and field supervision to specialised teams overseeing visitor movement and the use of attractions. Pathways and service areas such as cafés and snack outlets have been planned to ensure smooth navigation throughout the entertainment city.

The Higher Committee emphasised that the launch of Wonderland aligns with a broader vision to expand the recreational options available to festival visitors this season through innovative new zones and experiences designed to engage families, youth, and children. This addition further strengthens the festival’s position as a comprehensive cultural and entertainment destination, bringing together heritage, arts, culture, and leisure.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily from 4 pm to midnight, and from 4 pm to 1 am on weekends and public holidays, at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi. Wonderland is open throughout the festival’s operating hours.