ADB approves $381 mn financing to modernize agriculture, education, health services in Pakistan

MANILA, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved three projects totaling $381 million to advance agriculture, education, and health services in Punjab Province, Pakistan. These development projects aim to foster economic growth in the province, which accounts for more than half of the country’s population and economic activity.

“Investing in education, health, and agricultural mechanization will play a transformative role in driving the growth of Punjab, a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy," said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. "These strategic investments will modernize agriculture, enhance human capital, and significantly improve livelihoods for millions of people across Punjab.”

A $120 million concessional loan and $4 million grant have been allocated for the Punjab Climate-Resilient and Low-Carbon Agriculture Mechanisation Project to accelerate the province’s transition to modern, disaster-resilient, and low-carbon agriculture practices, benefiting 220,000 rural farm households.

ADB has also approved $107 million for the Responsive, Ready, and Resilient Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Secondary Education in Punjab Programme.

Lastly, ADB has approved a $150 million concessional loan for the Punjab Nursing and Health Workforce Reform Program to enhance nursing education, develop disaster-resilient training facilities, and strengthen health workforce governance in Punjab.