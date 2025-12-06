International Olympic Committee hosts 14th Olympic Summit in Switzerland

LAUSANNE, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will host the 14th Olympic Summit on 11 December 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Olympic Summit brings together leading representatives of the Olympic Movement. It forms part of the ongoing dialogue and consultation on important issues and subjects of significance for the future of the Olympic Movement.

Key topics on the agenda include:

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

LA28 Olympic Games

“Fit for the Future” consultations

Anti-doping