GCAA: Establishment of GCC Civil Aviation Authority consolidates Gulf integration

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates affirmed the importance of the decision adopted by the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to establish the GCC Civil Aviation Authority and designate the UAE as its headquarters.

The authority noted that this step reflects a clear strategic direction to strengthen Gulf integration in the air transport ecosystem and advance it toward greater coordination and harmonisation, creating unprecedented growth opportunities for this vital sector not only across the Gulf but also at the regional and international levels.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the establishment of the GCC Civil Aviation Authority represents a pivotal milestone in the journey of joint Gulf cooperation, reflecting the unified vision of GCC States to build an integrated aviation system supporting trade, tourism, and economic development.

He added, “Hosting the headquarters of the GCC Civil Aviation Authority strengthens the UAE’s strategic position and reinforces its leadership in international aviation, while highlighting its pivotal role in developing the sector across the region. This decision also reflects the GCC States’ commitment to enhancing integration in strategic sectors, particularly civil aviation, supporting the region’s position as a global hub for air transport and logistics, and boosting its competitiveness at both regional and international levels.”

Meanwhile, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said that this decision marks a new phase of Gulf coordination, based on aligning visions and enhancing institutional cooperation among civil aviation authorities in the GCC, supporting the sector’s readiness to respond to the rapidly evolving global aviation landscape.

He emphasised that the UAE’s selection as the headquarters reflects confidence in the country’s regulatory expertise and institutional capabilities in civil aviation development, as well as its ongoing commitment to supporting joint GCC initiatives.

The GCAA reaffirmed its commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure the success of the GCC Civil Aviation Authority and actively contributing to achieving its objectives, strengthening Gulf aviation’s standing, and reinforcing its global influence.

The new GCC Civil Aviation Authority, aims to elevate joint Gulf cooperation in civil aviation by promoting legislative and operational harmonisation among Member States, supporting the achievement of the highest levels of safety, security, and operational efficiency, and enhancing the capacity to keep pace with fast-moving technological developments in global aviation.