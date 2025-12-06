Emirates Foundation , Active Abu Dhabi launch 'Mesrah Mission' with 100 youth participants

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Foundation and Active Abu Dhabi have launched the Mesrah Mission, selecting 100 young men and women for a 1,000-kilometre expedition across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The initiative, part of the Year of Community 2025, aims to empower youth through a national and community-focused experience that blends physical activity with authentic Emirati heritage while reinforcing the role of the community in supporting national identity.

The mission was announced during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, where organisers outlined the training phases, selection criteria and the physical and heritage skills gained during a four-month programme undertaken by around 500 young participants from 35 nationalities.

The mission will begin on 8th December, with participants divided into five teams across 15 camps, concluding on 22nd December.

Training was conducted under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and included camel riding, Emirati sana’a etiquette and traditional desert navigation skills to immerse participants in the lifestyle and mobility patterns of their ancestors. The official start marks the transition of all 100 participants into the full 1,000-kilometre expedition.

The Mesrah route follows ancient nomadic paths, beginning in Al Sila in Al Dhafra, passing through the Liwa Desert, Jebel Hafeet and Al Ain, before ending in Al Wathba. Over two weeks, participants will walk significant distances each day through diverse natural environments that instil resilience, perseverance, discipline and teamwork.

The initiative supports the UAE’s efforts to strengthen national identity among youth and deepen their connection to cultural and historical roots through experiential learning. As part of the Year of Community 2025, Mesrah also highlights the role of youth in reviving Emirati heritage while promoting active lifestyles that link sport with national pride.

Ahmad Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said the mission aligns with the foundation’s strategy to empower youth and strengthen their contribution to society and national identity. He said the participation of 100 young people reflects the resilience and commitment demonstrated during the intensive training phase. He added that the initiative is “not merely a desert expedition, but a values-driven experience that strengthens young people’s connection to their heritage, builds teamwork and community spirit, and inspires them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.”

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Active Abu Dhabi, said the initiative encourages youth to engage in physical activity inspired by Emirati heritage and strengthens their connection to national traditions through an approach that blends sport and national identity.

Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director of the Mesrah Initiative, confirmed the readiness of logistical arrangements. Medical, security and technical teams will accompany participants throughout the journey to ensure safety and coordination. He noted that the mission will receive extensive media coverage, allowing the public to follow its progress. He said Mesrah continues to represent a fully integrated national model that brings together heritage and youth empowerment.

Strategic partners attending the launch included the official sponsor Ali and Sons, medical services sponsor PureHealth and supporting entities such as Mawhibat, Nafis, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Police Heritage Center, Ministry of Defense, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Participants expressed enthusiasm for joining an experience that deepens their connection to Emirati heritage and to the traditions passed across generations. They reflected on the contrast between the challenging lifestyles of their ancestors and the comfort enjoyed today thanks to the UAE’s wise leadership.

Fatima Al Hosani, an ADNOC employee and participant, said the mission highlighted the stark differences between past and present living conditions and the national efforts that led to current standards of well-being.

Yevhenii, a 31-year-old participant from Ukraine, said his admiration for the UAE inspired him to join the mission to learn more about Emirati customs and heritage. Three sisters participating together noted that the initiative strengthened bonds across generations and deepened young people’s connection to Emirati traditions.