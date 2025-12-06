Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Ecuador at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has received Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi as part of a visit to the UAE.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of Ecuador reviewed a guard of honour that lined up to greet him, and laid flowers at the memorial in front of the martyrs’ monument.

President Daniel Noboa was briefed on the significance of Wahat Al Karama, which symbolises the heroism and sacrifices of brave UAE Nationals in defending the country and protecting its values and achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the progress of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Ecuador in all fields, guided by the leadership of the two countries to achieve the shared interests of both peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that Wahat Al Karama embodies the gratitude and appreciation of the UAE leadership towards its heroes, who have given their precious lives for the homeland, symbolising the values of heroism, courage, and sacrifice that Emirati generations proudly uphold.

At the end of the tour, the President of the Republic of Ecuador penned a message in the Wahat Al Karama guestbook, expressing his appreciation to the martyrs of the UAE.