Third Al Yasat Festival to take place in Al Dhafra Region on 12th December

AL DHAFRA, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club will organise the 3rd Al Yasat Festival, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

The event will take place from 12th to 21st December 2025 at Al Sila waterfront in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region.

The festival’s events and competitions will be held over two weekends – from 12th to 14th December and 19th to 21st December, to ensure access for the largest possible number of visitors. The schedule is designed to create an appealing social and cultural atmosphere that encourages families and the wider public to engage in various activities.

The festival features a diverse lineup of maritime, sporting, and heritage competitions, alongside community and entertainment activities that reflect national identity and celebrate the UAE’s rich marine traditions. The primary objective is to deliver a comprehensive community and entertainment experience that successfully blends authenticity and modernity for the residents of Al Sila City and Al Dhafra Region, further cementing its position as a key cultural, entertainment, and tourism event in the UAE.

The festival will present 24 maritime, sporting, beach, and heritage competitions, with total prizes exceeding AED7 million. Highlights include the Al Yasat 60ft Dhow Sailing Race, the Gaffai 22ft Dhow Sailing Race, with prizes amounting to AED 600,000, the Al Yasat Regatta, the Al Hadad (falconry) Championship, and the Al Yasat Sheri Fishing Championship. The programme also includes carrom and domino competitions for men and women, swimming, beach volleyball, beach football for adults and youth, running races, cooking competitions, traditional costume contest, a cycling race, traditional games, in addition to other recreational and educational activities.

A traditional market will be featured as part of the festival, showcasing heritage products, traditional crafts, and Emirati cuisine, with retail spaces dedicated to productive families and emerging businesses. Children's zones will offer games, competitions, and family entertainment, supporting local talent and highlighting Emirati heritage. The agenda also includes daily awareness activities organised by participating entities, traditional handicraft demonstrations, performances by folk art troupes, and a range of other events.

Al Yasat Festival reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to safeguarding maritime heritage and promoting its role in society locally and internationally. The event enjoys the patronage and unlimited support of the wise leadership, which places great emphasis on preserving maritime traditions and promoting national events that embody the UAE’s identity.

The festival aims to promote coastal cities and the UAE islands, providing visitors with a comprehensive entertainment and cultural experience, highlighting national identity and enhancing social cohesion. It also supports tourism and economic activity in Al Sila City, showcases maritime heritage and Emirati traditional customs (Sana’), and provides community-focused events that bring families together and celebrate cultural diversity.

The festival further seeks to reinforce the role of traditional dhow sailing sports, encourage youth participation in marine activities, support productive families and artisans by providing platforms to showcase their work, and advance the leadership’s vision of preserving and sustaining heritage.