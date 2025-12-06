Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends activations at 17th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended activations at the 17th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held meetings with several officials participating in the event, discussing various topics of mutual interest and exploring ways to enhance cooperation in areas related to hosting major international sporting events.

He also met with several of Abu Dhabi’s guests attending the Formula 1 event, engaging in cordial conversations about their experience at the event and their visits to Abu Dhabi’s tourist attractions.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.