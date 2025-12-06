Women’s Triathlon World Cup debuts tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of the Women’s Triathlon World Cup – Dubai 2025 will begin tomorrow. It is the first global event dedicated to women in the sport and is organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the Sheikha Hind Sports Initiative and within the Dubai Sports Plan 2033, under the supervision of the World Triathlon Federation and in cooperation with the UAE Triathlon Federation. The competitions will be held at Dubai Islands.

The championship features multiple race categories, including a Super Sprint race for beginners with very short distances for individuals and teams, covering 400 metres swimming, 10 kilometres cycling and 2.5 kilometres running. The event will also host the Sprint race for amateurs and age-group competitors (individual and teams), contested over 750 metres swimming, 20 kilometres cycling and 5 kilometres running.

The main professional race will bring together world and Olympic champions competing over 750 metres swimming, 20 kilometres cycling and 5 kilometres running.

Notable participants include American Gwen Jorgensen, the Rio Olympic champion, and Indonesia’s Valentina Riasova, Mixed Triathlon World Cup title holder, along with Spaniards Noelia Juan and Alejandra Seguí, and Hana Maksimava, winner of the 2025 Aquathlon World Championship in Pontevedra.

The championship will also see strong representation from national teams of the UAE, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, the United States, Russia, Jordan and the Netherlands, in addition to athletes from several other continents.