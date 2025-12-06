Clean UAE 2025 campaign commences in Dubai

DUBAI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign, organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, began its nationwide journey in Dubai with strong community participation.

The launch set a vibrant tone for this year’s edition, reflecting the spirit of the Year of Community and reinforcing the campaign’s role as a cornerstone of environmental action across all seven Emirates. The campaign will conclude on 16th December in Abu Dhabi.

Held in partnership with Dubai Municipality, the opening event on 6th December attracted 8,500 volunteers who gathered in the Bur Ruwayyah area before dispersing across designated sites, covering more than 12 kilometres of natural terrain. Their collective efforts resulted in the collection and sorting of significant quantities of waste for recycling, demonstrating the immediate impact of community-driven action.

Volunteers were provided with sustainable cotton T-shirts, caps, gloves and biodegradable bags, reflecting EEG’s commitment to reducing single-use materials. A total of 5,570 kg of general waste was collected, alongside 1,000 kg of paper, 350 kg of plastic, 50 kg of aluminium cans, 500 kg of scrap metal and 500 kg of glass, all sent to local recycling facilities in support of a circular economy.

Addressing volunteers and partners, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, expressed appreciation for their dedication and highlighted the campaign’s growth in scale, impact and national importance. She said the initiative aligns with the UAE’s sustainability priorities under the Year of Community by reinforcing values of unity, volunteerism and shared civic responsibility. Over its 24 years, Clean UAE has developed into a platform for environmental education and behavioural change across generations and nationalities.

Reaffirming EEG’s motto, Together for a Better Environment, she noted that the campaign contributes directly to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including health and well-being, sustainable cities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life on land and global partnerships.

McDonald’s UAE shared insights on its longstanding partnership with EEG. Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE, said the company remains committed to environmental responsibility and community partnerships, noting that the Clean UAE campaign demonstrates the power of collective action.

Al Mar’ashi thanked the main sponsors, McDonald’s UAE and Salik, for their support, along with the support sponsors — CANPACK Middle East, Dubai Investments and Farnek — and the technical partner ADNOC. She also recognised the Arabia CSR Network as the campaign’s CSR partner and acknowledged the contributions of supporting entities including Abela and Co., Almarai, Aster Group, Byrne Equipment Rental, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories, ISS Relocations and Oasis Water Company.

EEG also expressed gratitude to its media partners — Al Murad Group, Channel 4, Gold 94.7 FM, Radio 4, biz Today, CPI Industry, Gulf News and Pan Asian Media — for amplifying the campaign’s message nationwide.

In her closing remarks, Al Mar’ashi said the success of the Dubai launch reflects the UAE’s unity, civic pride and environmental awareness. She reaffirmed EEG’s commitment to advancing sustainability and supporting the UAE’s transition to a circular economy and long-term climate neutrality, saying the campaign continues to nurture a cleaner and more resilient future for generations to come.