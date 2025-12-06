Emirates Red Crescent boosts Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 with new aid convoy for Gaza

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 257th UAE humanitarian aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people, carrying shelter materials and winter clothing to enhance protection for affected families during the cold weather conditions.

The new convoy includes 15 trucks transporting around 300 pallets of aid, with a total weight of approximately 182 tonnes of shelter supplies and assorted winter clothing. These include tents and essential heating items that help provide safer accommodation for families who lost their homes or were forced to flee.

Supported by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), a significant portion of the convoy’s cargo is dedicated to Winter Clothing initiatives, which include winter jackets and various warm garments distributed to children, women and the elderly. These items aim to protect them from severe cold waves and ease their hardship in camps and affected areas.

The Emirates Red Crescent, in coordination with field teams of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, continues to dispatch specialised convoys focused on shelter materials and winter needs, responding to the growing humanitarian requirements in the Gaza Strip and ensuring essential living conditions for affected and displaced families, especially as falling temperatures increasingly impact their wellbeing.

This convoy is part of an ongoing series of UAE aid convoys under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which continues its humanitarian efforts to provide shelter, food and essential care for the Palestinian people, in cooperation with humanitarian partners and agencies, led by the Emirates Red Crescent.