Al Wahda Club leads Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup final round day one

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club took the lead in the opening day of the final round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, which kicked off today (Saturday) at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The venue saw a lively atmosphere and strong crowd turnout as fans look ahead to the crowning of the UAE’s top club. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finished the day in second place, while Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third.

Saturday featured high-intensity matchups in the over-18 division, with athletes delivering strong physical and technical performances that highlighted the readiness of competing clubs and academies. The championship once again reflected high standards of organisation, underscoring its role in elevating jiu-jitsu across the country.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The first day of the final round is an important stage for both athletes and clubs. It provides a real test of their technical and mental abilities before tomorrow’s decisive matches. The level of competition shows how much the clubs and academies have developed in their preparation and tactical execution.

“This championship holds a special place for the athletes and pushes them to perform at their best. The federation’s efforts in developing technical and administrative systems are clear in the strong level of competition and the athletes’ ability to compete at top standards. We expect an exciting final day tomorrow, with matches that reflect the importance and value of this championship.”

Raphael Veiga, head coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said, “We’re competing with around 20 athletes, and our preparation for the final round has been very strong, with a big focus on the technical and physical details that matter in knockout stages.

“The players entered today with a clear mindset and full awareness of the importance of this round, and they showed strong commitment to the game plan. We know the competition is tough, but today’s performance shows we are ready to go deep in the championship. We’ll build on today’s results to boost our confidence ahead of tomorrow’s matches, and we’re ready to face any challenge in our push for the title.”

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete Abdulrahman Abdulhaq (under-62kg), said, “The matches were intense and fast, but we prepared well for this moment and managed to apply most of what we trained for in recent weeks. We believe in our ability to compete until the final moment, and we’re focused on delivering performances that reflect the club’s identity, the trust of our coaches, and the expectations of our fans.”