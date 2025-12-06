BRIDGE Summit announces closed diplomatic session on future of information integrity

ABU DHABI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The BRIDGE Summit 2025 announced that a high-level closed session, chaired by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), will be held on the opening day of the summit to discuss the future of information integrity and narratives in a world where technologies evolve rapidly and digital influences increasingly intersect with political and economic decision-making.

The session will host a select group of leaders, policymakers and international experts from government institutions, international organisations, media entities and global technology companies, forming one of the summit’s most significant and exclusive dialogue tracks.

The closed session aims to explore the pivotal transformations taking place in the global information ecosystem and strengthen understanding among various stakeholders on how to address rapidly evolving challenges related to misinformation, the speed of digital content dissemination and the influence of narratives on diplomacy and societies.

The session will also examine ways to establish new frameworks for international cooperation that ensure the protection of truth, enhance public trust and lay the foundations for a more coordinated global response.

This initiative reaffirms the role of the BRIDGE Summit as a global platform that brings together governments, international organisations, technology companies, experts and thinkers to develop a shared understanding of the major challenges shaping the future of media and communication.

BRIDGE Summit stated that the session does not seek to impose pre-designed solutions, but rather aims to create space for mutual understanding, identify common ground among stakeholders and build a solid foundation for sustained international dialogue on information integrity. Insights generated from the session will support future cooperation tracks with international organisations working in media development, digital literacy and the protection of narrative integrity.