Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Al Serkal Avenue, commends its role in enriching Dubai’s creative ecosystem

DUBAI, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited cultural establishments at Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, where he was briefed on how these institutions help strengthen key sectors and raise the profile of the nation’s cultural heritage.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the district’s contribution to enriching Dubai’s cultural and creative ecosystem, fostering emerging talent, and advancing quality of life in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

He expressed his appreciation for the district’s pivotal role in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for the creative industries and a global hub for arts and culture. He noted that Alserkal Avenue has grown into one of the emirate’s most influential creative platforms, a space where talent converges, ideas take shape, and innovation thrives.

Sheikh Hamdan toured Concrete, a 1,250-square-metre multidisciplinary space for cultural events. The venue, the first in Dubai shortlisted for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 2017, features a flexible design symbolising the harmony among diverse cultural influences across the community.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid also visited Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary think-tank fostering dialogue on global governance, foreign policy, and culture. His Highness explored the Institute’s library, home to more than 15,000 curated titles in Arabic and English.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited Cinema Akil, an independent platform launched in 2014 to bring global films to UAE audiences. Since opening its first permanent location in Al Quoz, Cinema Akil has become the GCC’s first arthouse cinema, spotlighting filmmakers across eras and genres.

Sheikh Hamdan concluded his tour at The Third Line, a Dubai gallery founded in 2005 that champions contemporary artists from the region. The gallery hosts exhibitions, artist talks, and publishes art books, providing a platform for both established and emerging talent.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Ahmad bin Eisa Alserkal, Chairman of Alserkal Group.