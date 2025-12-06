President of Azerbaijan receives Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed

BAKU, 6th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has received H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is leading the UAE delegation visiting Azerbaijan to explore opportunities for strengthening economic and investment cooperation across several key sectors.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, expressing his deep appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to the President of Azerbaijan the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev, in turn, asked H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey his greetings to the UAE President, wishing the UAE and its people further advancement and success.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation between private sector entities in both countries, including strengthening joint investments and supporting innovative projects that contribute to building a more diversified and sustainable economic ecosystem underpinned by advanced technological solutions.

The UAE delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan includes Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC; Ali Al Rashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding (IRH); Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding; and Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports.